Ahead of the season and after much deliberation, the Horsham and District Soccer Club decided they would not be fielding a senior side in 2022.
The club's senior team competed in the Ballarat and District Soccer Association Division One Open competition in 2021, but did not have the numbers to do so in 2022 according to Falcons' acting secretary Gavin McRoberts.
"We decided not to put a senior team in Ballarat and just have them around the club for the season if possible," McRoberts said.
"All our juniors have disappeared through COVID and it hasn't helped the seniors either.
"It's a massive hit."
The Falcons are conducting their Mini Roos program and are on the lookout for more participants.
MiniRoos wise we've got eight or 10 consistently turning up on Friday nights at the moment, we want more," McRoberts said.
"Ideally we want to get 20-25 so we can have four teams competing on a Sunday. The more we can get in that group the better."
Like most clubs the pandemic has hit the Falcons hard off the field as well as on - leaving the club short on volunteers.
"The problem is just trying to promote the club at the moment we've got no one to do it," McRoberts said.
"We've got some of the parents out of the group we've got now, we've got them to help around the club, run the canteen and stuff like that and help out with the coaching which is good.
"It's a good base to start with at least. We just need to increase the numbers at the moment of those turning up and having a go."
Aside from fielding a senior team in the coming seasons, McRoberts also said the club would ideally love to have its own Women's team playing in Ballarat.
"Obviously that's not going to happen straight away but if we can have enough girl's or women to even have a five or six or seven a side comp here in Horsham to start with," he said.
"That would be ideal."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
