Details:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
Advertisement
$650,000 - $670,000
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
CONTACT: Jock Uebergang on 0418 815 770
INSPECT: By appointment
Located in one of Horsham's newest developments, Waterlink Estate, this tastefully designed modern home is like new.
Only five years old, the low-maintenance home features a well-designed floor plan.
There is open plan living with a well-equipped kitchen featuring a 900mm electric oven, gas cooktop dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
There are four bedrooms, with the main bedroom located at the front of the house and complete with walk-in robe, ensuite and parents retreat.
The remaining three bedrooms all feature built-in robes.
A spa bath is located in the main bathroom.
The double car garage has direct access into the kitchen and offers drive through access to the large rear yard.
Other features of the property include a 5kw solar system, rainwater tank connected to the sink, and garden shed, all set on a 780 square metre allotment.
Call the agent for an appointment to view the property.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.