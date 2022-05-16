The Wimmera Mail-Times

Kaniva IGA wins Retail Transformation and Innovation Award

By Alex Dalziel
May 16 2022 - 9:00am
WINNERS: Kaniva IGA staff member Harry McFarlane and owner Lachlan Doyle stand with the store's Retail Transformation and Innovation Award. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

KANIVA IGA has distinguished itself amongst strong competition across the state, taking out top honours at the grocery group's Retail Excellence Awards in Melbourne.

Local News

