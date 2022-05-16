The Wimmera Mail-Times

It's time for our leaders to talk to the regions

May 16 2022 - 1:30am
The Prime Minister loves talking about the regions. Maybe it's time to talk to the regions. Picture: Getty Images

If there's one thing we know our Prime Minister loves, it's grabbing hold of a good buzzword and running with it.

