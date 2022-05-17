Hey Hey It's Saturday's Wilbur Wilde "honoured" to perform at Horsham band bash

A face known to many familiar with 1980s Australian television is coming to Horsham as part of the City Band's 150th birthday celebration.
On May 29, the Horsham Rural City Band will be performing a variety concert at the Horsham Town Hall with special guest Wilbur Wilde, best known for his work on Hey Hey It's Saturday.
Advertisement
The appearance will not be Mr Wilde's first time in Horsham, nor his first time performing with the Horsham Rural City Band.
He said he has always had a connection to Victoria's western district, and looked forward to giving his all on stage for the people of Horsham.
"Touring in regional areas is great. After a couple of years of not doing gigs for me, it is very precious. It always has been, I have never taken it for granted.
READ MORE:
"So for me fitting in with the local band is really good because it promotes a real sense of community and I can really connect with that."
In addition to his on-stage performance with the band, Mr Wilde will also conduct workshops with the band's youth group.
"They have sent me a couple of little tastes of what the band sounds like musically, and it is really good," he said.
"Music is kind of like a conversation between the musicians and the audience. If we can connect emotionally as musicians, that really has a great effect on the audience."
Beyond his television appearances, Mr Wilde has also played saxophone in bands such as the Ol'55, Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, and with Wilbur Wilde and the Troublemakers.
Through the workshops with Horsham's up-and-coming musicians, Mr Wilde said he had hoped to inspire the next generation of artists in the town.
OTHER NEWS:
"Music is such a great outlet for self-expression. Whether a young player is playing guitar, or drums or trumpet or violin or flute or bass," he said.
The Horsham Rural City Band will also be performing alongside Murtoa's Red Hot Marmas Community Choir at the event.
Tickets will cost $15 for adults, $10 for concessions and $5 for children. All proceeds will go towards the Wimmera Base Hospital.
Mr Wilde encouraged everyone in Horsham to come along and support the band.
Advertisement
"I think it is a great occasion, it is the 150th year for the Horsham rural city band, and it is a community concert in the Horsham Town Hall.
"If that doesn't say 'Horsham' to the locals, what does?
"The ancestors, the first people that played in that band. How rapt would they be to know that it is still going?
"Their music got them together and is still going 150 years down the track, it is my absolute honour and privilege to be attending the big band bash variety concert."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.