Horsham Rural City council organisers will host a Main Street of Australia event from May 16 to 22.

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
May 19 2022 - 5:00am
PROJECTION: Horsham Rural City Council investment and business coordinator Annie Mintern said there would be numerous images of Firebrace Street businesses from the early to mid 1900s that would be projected. Photo NICK RIDLEY

Horsham residents can participate in a national celebration of our main streets this month.

