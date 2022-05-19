Horsham residents can participate in a national celebration of our main streets this month.
The Main Streets of Australia event is happening from May 16 to 22 on Firebrace Street, which promote main street businesses and encourages people to spend money in their town.
Council organisers plan to base the event around the theme of what was and what is the heart of our community.
They will project historical images of main street businesses on the Terry White building at Firebrace Street from about 6-10pm during the week.
Horsham Rural City Council investment and business coordinator Annie Mintern said there would be numerous images of Firebrace Street businesses from the early to mid-1900s that would be projected.
Ms Mintern said the Horsham Historical Society had provided the images.
"We are trying to encourage people to spend money and time on the main street and to promote the importance of having a main street," she said.
Ms Mintern said it was important to promote small businesses on Firebrace Street because of how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted them.
"I think businesses are still struggling, staffing is a real issue at the moment. We need to support our businesses otherwise we won't have an economy," she said.
"I hate seeing empty shops on the main street because it should be the heart of the city."
Ms Mintern said Horsham Rural City Council officials wanted to become involved in the event after they released the Central Activity District Revitalisation plan.
She said the plan aimed to reinstate heritage sites such as old verandas attached to bars in Horsham.
"The residents were so interested in the plan about re-installing verandas," she said.
"If you look at the old images of the pubs, they were amazing buildings."
Ms Mintern said she hoped the event would create community interest in Firebrace Street.
"We want to spark community interest in our main street and educate people about it," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
