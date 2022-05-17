The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham library to host event as part of Victorian Law Week

Updated May 17 2022 - 6:24am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOST: Horsham Library will play host to an event as part of Victorian Law Week. Picture: FILE

Victorian Law Week is here again with more than 150 events that make it easy to find answers to legal questions and discover what help is available.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.