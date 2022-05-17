Horsham library to host event as part of Victorian Law Week

Victorian Law Week is here again with more than 150 events that make it easy to find answers to legal questions and discover what help is available.
Taking place online and in-person across metro and regional Victoria, the FREE events will run from Monday 16 to Sunday May 22, 2022.
Advertisement
The program covers everyday legal topics like dealing with your landlord or difficult neighbours, splitting up with your partner, scams, and the basics of making a will.
On Wednesday, May 18, Horsham residents will be able to attend a free seminar on e-signing documents at Horsham Library between 2:30pm and 5:30pm.
READ MORE:
The Electronic Wills and Online Witnessing Committee said they are using the opportunity to "celebrate the anniversary of e-signing in Victoria with a drive tour of the regions".
"We couldn't think of a better way for the community to learn more about the safety, reliability and efficiencies of e-signing for wills and powers of attorney, affidavits and statutory declarations, and everything else in business, than going to the places where travel to the lawyer's office can just be too far some days. So we're coming to you!" The committee said.
"We'll be giving a quick talk about e-signing and show you how it's done. Our chair, Carol Grimshaw, will provide free document signing services for you while we're there so be sure to book in via email.
"As your documents are being e-signed in front of you, we'll also show you the back end of the technology so you can explain to your family and friends how easy and reliable it is to sign documents on your computer or phone with your lawyer's help.
MORE NEWS:
"Why us? We helped write the law. And because everyone deserves access to properly signed documents without the added inconvenience and costs of a trip to the office - especially when local means waiting for 2 weeks, a 100km+ drive, moving hard-to-obtain medical appointments, changing family care arrangements, taking time off work, or taking 2 hours to pack the kids into the car for a 10-minute signing conference."
Elsewhere in western Victoria, other events are on offer, more information can be found at https://lawweek.net.au/.
The annual week of events is coordinated by the Victorian Law Foundation in association with a wide variety of legal and community organisations. Events are delivered by knowledgeable practitioners working in community legal services, community organisations, government and law firms.
This year, many events are back in community venues like Neighbourhood Houses and libraries for easy access to high-quality, local advice.
Lynne Haultain, Executive Director of Victoria Law Foundation, said Victorian Law Week was designed to be accessible to everyone.
"Victorian Law Week is designed... to help people understand how the law works, some useful information on resolving problems, and where to get further help," Ms Haultain said.
"The aim is to give Victorians confidence in dealing with legal problems, which can lead to better outcomes."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.