Big memorial weekend

The V8 Truck Robin Thomas Memorial: Robin Thomas was a Vice President, a President and a Life Member plus many other titles.

This Saturday night is memorial night at Blue Ribbon Raceway in Horsham with the annual Limited Sportsman Kev Baker Challenge and the Robin Thomas Memorial for V8 Trucks scheduled as the main events supported by Production Sedans, Wingless Sprints and the demonstration Vintage Sedans and Hot Rods.

The V8 Truck Robin Thomas Memorial honours a late former Kalkee farmer who took to the speedway back when the track opened back in 1996. Thomas worked hour after hour for the operating Horsham Speedway Club and with Suzanne, they made sure the club canteens operated with the best food and drinks, which flowed out the counter window at a fast rate to contribute to the club profits. They were put straight back into venue operational costs and provided for next show weeks later.

Another feature of Thomas's generosity and commitment was his service of welding and engineering in his own farm workshop to help fix or build race cars. Thomas was a Vice President, a President and a Life Member then add track manger, water truck driver, crane truck operator, push Ute driver, grader driver and driver of pretty much every vehicle the club had. This Saturday night our V8 Truck racers will be honoured to be the winner of the Robin Thomas Memorial.

The Limited Sportsman Kevin Baker Memorial has attracted a number of Victoria's best competitors of the class including the current South Australian and Victorian champion Jock Baker, no relation to Kevin. Troy Curran, Travis Matthews Stephen Purchase and Rod Hetherington all Horsham member racers are also committed to the race as are the likes of Mal Seily from Bairnsdale the current Victoria 3 and Bowen Donkers from Portland the current Victoria 2 competitors.

There will be sensational action for all to enjoy with everybody gunning for the big win in front of the so far this season unstoppable Jock Baker.

The top qualifiers in this weekend's event will have to start at the rear of the field in the final and try to find their way past everybody ahead of them to win the big race.

Our Production Sedans is a class that is growing locally Go see Dehne Sparrow one of Australia's best and Steven Aldridge who looks to have a great handling car also. Shaun Queale and Dean Hughes will represent Horsham.

Wingless Sprints have joined the programme with Steven Hateley and Jeremy Beddison in particular representing the Wimmera against the likes of Mark Walsh, Kelvin Johnson, Robert Whiteside, and James Rodda.