The Horsham silo art has reached its next phase, with the completion of the mural by street artist SMUG.
The mural tells an iconic Wimmera story; the Lost in the Bush legend of the Cooper-Duff children and Aboriginal tracker Yanggendyinanyuk and has already started to become a drawcard for tourists.
Advertisement
Throughout the painting process cars paused along Mill Street to catch a glimpse of the mural, which depicts the moment in 1864 when Yanggendyinanyuk located the children after they'd been missing for nine days.
Alongside the depiction of Yanggendyinanyuk, a second, smaller mural featured a black cockatoo - a totem of Yanggendyinanyuk and his descendants.
READ MORE:
The Plazzer family, who own the mill, collaborated on the project alongside Barengi Gadjin Land Council.
Maryanne Plazzer said the project was an important one to recognise an unsung part of the Wimmera's history.
"It's a reconciliation project," Ms Plazzer said.
"There's a whole heap of people that probably have many, many other stories about Yanggedyinanyuk. This particular story was one that my mum held dear to her."
Ms Plazzer said she hoped the mural would inspire more people to come forward and share their stories.
"We've got plenty more silo space, hopefully this is the start of telling stories in country, in this town because we need more.
MORE NEWS:
"There's plenty of opportunities, there's plenty of land here and there's a heap more stories... it doesn't necessarily have to be here (on the silo) but there's always ways to tell stories."
Ms Plazzer thanked Aunty Jennifer and Barengi Gadjin Land Council for their involvement on the project.
Wotjobaluk Elder Jennifer Beer, herself a descendant of Yanggendyinanyuk, was the project's cultural advisor.
Street-artist SMUG, aka Sam Bates, who is based in Glasgow, said the project had a special meaning to him.
"I don't know if I've felt more pressure for a mural for years," SMUG said.
Advertisement
"I was nervous that I wasn't going to portray him in the right way, and that people might not get a sense of pride from seeing it.
OTHER NEWS:
The jet-setting artist was humble about his achievement, despite spending eleven hours a day for two weeks honing his craft.
"I think I've done okay, everyone seems to be positive about it, but I did feel a lot of pressure to get it right," SMUG said.
"To create something that everyone can be proud of... it wasn't just a normal mural for me.
Advertisement
"Normally when I approach walls, I have free reign and can do whatever, but for something like this where there's so much community involvement it did have to be a different approach."
The launch of the mural, officially titled Yangga Dyata- Walking on Country, will act as a flagship event in Horsham during National Reconciliation Week from 27 May to 3 June.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.