The Wimmera Mail-Times

'Pacing for Pink' on again | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan & Tim O'Connor
May 19 2022 - 6:00am
IN DEMAND: Hamilton reinswoman Jackie Barker will be a busy girl at Ararat on Sunday afternoon with drives in at least eight of the nine events on the card. Barker and many of her will be proudly sporting their sponsored pink pants in support of the McGrath Foundation. Picture: Claire Weston Photography

Sunday afternoon will see Ararat's R.T. White Raceway turn all pink for the second year in a row as the Club gets behind harness racing's month long "Pacing For Pink" campaign in support of the McGrath Foundation.

Local News

