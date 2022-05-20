Local push on in greyhound racing meet

Local trainers performed well at the local Horsham meeting last Tuesday combining for two winners and a further five placings on the high quality twelve race program.
Heather Baxter and husband and wife duo Pat and Cliff Smith led the winners in with Durham Lass (Baxter) and War Widow (Smith).
Durham Lass for Baxter turned in a gutsy come from behind victory, early leader Zulu Angel was intent on holding the rail position and in doing so was able to open up a break on Durham Lass.
Showing great track and race sense Durham Lass switched to the outside on turning for home but still had the task of reeling in Zulu Angel and once she found clear air she really knuckled down to the task at hand and looked the winner fifty metres from home, she put a real exclamation mark on the victory by going away and winning by 1.5L in very impressive fashion in the time of 23:61sec.
The daughter of Fernando Bale x Kumbia Lass improves her record to the two victories from just the three race starts.
War Widow for the Smith kennel exploded soon after box rise effectively ending the race as a contest by the time the greyhounds entered the first corner, turning for home the daughter of Cosmic Rumble x Penelopes Cruzn opened up a five-length margin that couldn't be overhauled.
War Widow's record is an impressive read, fifty-one starts for ten victories and a further eleven minor placings and prizemoney over $21,500.
Bohemian Blue for Heather Baxter was an eye-catching run making up considerable ground in the closing stages to finish third.
Locals recorded a further four second placings for the program, Andrea Gurry's Alabama Anna displayed her customary early speed to pinch a break on the field but she just couldn't quiet hold on but was gallant in defeat. Baxter again rounded out a successful night with her fawn dog He's For Us finished strongly to only go down by 1.25L.
Crymelon Comet for club President Ian Bibby turned in a colossal run from clear last and buried behind a wall of dogs letting down in the straight and finishing a clear second.
Rather for Garry George went down by the smallest of margins leading everywhere except the last stride right on the post, Rather's time was clocked at 27:716sec, the winner 27:704sec an example of how fine the margins between winning and losing are.
This week's meeting will see the heats of the pink diamond for the grade six and seven greyhounds, with the final taking place the following week worth $12,500 to the winner.
