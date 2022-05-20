Substance over political games please

Today we go to the polls to have our say on who should represent us in Canberra for the next three years.
Your vote will also determine who forms government.
But what your vote won't do is tell current leaders, MPs and aspiring pollies to stop playing politics with life and death issues.
Earlier in the federal election campaign, Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to cut the cost of all medicines on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme by $10, reducing the maximum cost of prescription drugs to $32.50.
The government said the move would provide relief to 19 million people.
Labor criticised the timing in an election, yet it then announced it would cut the cost by $12.50.
Why play politics with people's health? If the price of prescription drugs can be lowered, why can't it be done now?
Why does it take an election for such a policy?
Aren't politicians elected to represent Australians' best interests?
And cheaper access to potentially lifesaving medications for millions of Australians should not be used as an instrument to lobby for their votes.
If it's possible for our nation to subsidise these medications, why did we have to wait for an election campaign to do so?
Here in the seat of Mallee, and in 150 other electorates around the nation, voters sit back and watch as election promises announced by the respective parties pile up in a bid to win over our votes.
It's one of the fundamental flaws of our political process that we engage in this practice, and that we continue to do so.
Governments should be judged on what they've done, just as much if not more so than for what they say they will do.
We shouldn't overlook the form guide of the past three years for what political parties have done, what they haven't done, what they've have said and also, what they now say they will do.
If we looked to correlate where the various parties have allocated their election spending commitments on a map highlighted by each electorate's margin, it's easy to see how the political process does - or does not work.
The marginality or otherwise of a seat should not influence where our taxes are spent anywhere near as much as the demonstrated need for those taxes to be spent there or anywhere else.
Communities that exist in seats not considered marginal should not be overlooked - Australia's best interests should always come first.
We risk losing sight of where the taxes we pay should be spent for the betterment of our country as political parties scramble to secure our votes in the hurly-burly of the election campaign.
It's not a good way to deliver government and we need to find a better way - one that is better for Australia and not just those who live in a marginal seat.
We can only hope that today's federal election and November's state election become circuit-breakers and governments/MPs get on with improving outcomes for voters, especially our most vulnerable, irrespective of party politics or electorate margins.
