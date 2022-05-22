Before Kel's passing, Kel spent precious time with her family ticking off her bucket list items of a laneway art tour in Melbourne with her partner Shaun Clark, booked a hot air balloon ride in Geelong, a helicopter ride at the Twelve Apostles, glamping at Halls Gap, a visit to Halls Gap Zoo with family, a helicopter ride with her son (Kobe Garner) over the Grampians, and a river cruise along the Yarra River in Melbourne with some of her sisters and sister-in-law.

