The Wimmera Mail-Times

Kelly Anson has passed away from incurable cancer

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:40am, first published May 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIBUTES: There has been an outpouring of tributes for Kelly Anson, who has died.

A WOMAN from western Victoria who began ticking off bucket list items with thanks to the generosity of the public when she was diagnosed with an incurable cancer, has died.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.