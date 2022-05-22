A WOMAN from western Victoria who began ticking off bucket list items with thanks to the generosity of the public when she was diagnosed with an incurable cancer, has died.
Kelly 'Kel' Maree Anson passed away on May 6, aged 41.
Advertisement
In September 2021, Kel was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the mesothelial cells which cover most internal organs and was given 12-to-18 months to live.
News of Kel's passing was announced on the RUN for KEL Facebook page on May 6, which was run by her brother, Sam Anson.
"Kelly's battle ended today." it said. "We can't express many words right now.
"This fight was cruel, and she powered through right to the end. Thanks Kel's army for all the support along this journey.
"Rest in peace sis xxxx."
The public rallied behind her with $40,000 donated and raised through the RUN FOR KELLY GoFundMe page set up by Mr Anson, for Kel to tick off bucket list items after the cancer diagnosis and to go towards treatment.
An additional more than $22,000 was raised in cash donations, bank transfers and through fund-raising events.
This included Mr Anson running 100 laps around Fawthrop Lagoon in Portland in a 24-hour event in February, while Kel, their family and friends watched on and joined in along the way.
The day was even more special for the family as it was held on February 26, the birthday of their mother who passed away in 2008.
OTHER NEWS:
Before Kel's passing, Kel spent precious time with her family ticking off her bucket list items of a laneway art tour in Melbourne with her partner Shaun Clark, booked a hot air balloon ride in Geelong, a helicopter ride at the Twelve Apostles, glamping at Halls Gap, a visit to Halls Gap Zoo with family, a helicopter ride with her son (Kobe Garner) over the Grampians, and a river cruise along the Yarra River in Melbourne with some of her sisters and sister-in-law.
Kel was the eldest daughter of Roger and Jasmin (deceased), step-daughter of Rozzie, partner of Shaun, mother to Tylah and Kobe, 'mimi' to Noah and Sadie and sister to Casey, Emily, Tahli, Sam and their families.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.