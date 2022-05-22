Volunteers will be posted around Horsham for the next week as part of the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal 2022, which kicks off on May 25.
From Wednesday, May 25 until Sunday, May 29, Horsham Salvos will be rattling tins for the appeal daily at Horsham Plaza, Coles and Woolworths.
The 2022 appeal will have the theme of 'The silent pandemic', with a focus on family and domestic violence.
Horsham Salvos Captain Chris Sutton said the branch had often provided support services to victims of family violence, which played a role in many instances of homelessness in the region.
"We have had a tough couple of years with the impacts of COVID and multiple disasters. The focus this year is on what the Salvos are calling the hidden, shadow pandemic of family violence," he said.
"Occasionally we do come across situations where we deal with people who are affected by family violence.
"Through our community lunch, we provide meals to victims of family violence and those struggling to make ends meet."
The Red Shield Appeal is the Salvation Army's annual fundraising drive and has been running since 1965.
In addition to tin rattling, Horsham Salvos will have donation boxes at cafes and football clubs across the region. The group also hosted several Bunnings barbecues to raise funds for the appeal.
In the past six months, Mr Sutton said Horsham Salvos had seen an increase in appeals for assistance, which were very often cost of living related.
"People are struggling with their basic needs with the rising cost of living. We have had some requests for fuel assistance, which we haven't in the past as much," he said.
"Especially for people having medical appointments that live out of town and have to go down to Ballarat. They really struggle."
Money raised from the appeal will go towards the group's support services, which include a community lunch hosted every Tuesday.
The lunches provide nutritious meals to vulnerable community members, such as those experiencing homelessness and victims of family violence.
Mr Sutton, who was on his fourth Red Shield Appeal in Horsham, said homelessness still affected many in the community - and with an increasing amount of calls for assistance, asked the community to dig deep.
"Going into winter, not everyone has a secure, warm house to live in," he said.
"We work alongside our homelessness team here so we see firsthand the need in the Wimmera and in Horsham. That is why we work hard to raise funds to support those who are vulnerable to have a good chance at life, especially during the winter months."
