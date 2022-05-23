72-year-old Dimboola man dies in forklift incident

UPDATE, Monday:
Police will prepare a coroners report following the death of a man in a forklift incident in Dimboola on Friday, May 20.
The 72-year-old Dimboola man was trapped underneath a forklift while working at Hindmarsh Street business at 2.45pm.
Emergency services performed CPR on the man but he was unable to be revived.
EARLIER, Friday:
A man has been rescued after being trapped under a forklift in an industrial incident in Dimboola.
The incident is believed to have occurred at about 2.40pm on Friday, May 20 on Hindmarsh Street.
CFA worked alongside SES to free the man from the forklift.
Three CFA vehicles were on scene, alongside Ambulance Victoria.
The scene was declared under control by 3.11pm.
A spokeswoman from WorkSafe said they were investigating the incident.
