The Wimmera Mail-Times

Man trapped under forklift in Dimboola industrial incident

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA rescue man trapped by forklift in Dimboola

A man has been rescued after being trapped under a forklift in an industrial incident in Dimboola.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.