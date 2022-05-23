The Nationals party have maintained its 74-year grip on the federal division of Mallee after incumbent MP Dr Anne Webster earned almost half of the first preference vote during the 2022 federal election on Saturday.
However, questions remain about how Dr Webster will uphold her election promises, including much-needed funding to David Park in Nhill and the Dunmunkle Childcare Centre in Murtoa.
The Nationals have avoided the bloodbath voters inflicted on the Liberals and are likely to retain all 16 of their electorates, Mallee; nevertheless, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded the coalition has not done enough to remain in power.
Dr Webster will likely spend the next three years in opposition, as the Labor party hold power by itself or as a minority government with The Greens party or cross-benchers.
"I am very grateful to the people who have re-elected me," Dr Webster said on Sunday.
"Its been a really daunting three years and everyone is pleased to get through it. We're now at a place where it's rebuild time now and I think this is time where the nation needs to pull together."
Dr Webster said she will continue to advocate for constituents in the Mallee.
"I've made some incredible announces in the last month and a half; my focus is to see those grants fulfilled," she said.
"Of course, we don't have the power to ensure that but I will be meeting with Labor to see as how we as a party can come to some sort of agreement."
Dr Wester earned more than 43,000 first preference voters - or 49.85 per cent - with 97 of 99 polling places returned.
In the two-candidate preferred system, Dr Webster holds 69.92 per cent of the vote, a margin of 33,942 voters over Labor challenger Carole Hart, losing only three polling stations - Halls Gap, Talbot and Carisbrook.
Ms Hart earned 14,171 first preference votes, about 16 per cent.
Independent Sophie Baldwin gathered 8708 votes, just less than 10 per cent overall, edging out United Australia Party candidate Stuart King with 8340 votes.
One Nation candidate Vanessa Atkinson won 5586 votes, about 6.4%, well above the AEC funding threshold of four per cent.
Rounding out the results are Sam McColl of the Greens Party (4297 votes or 4.92%), independent Claudia Haenel (1975 votes or 2.27%) and Citizen Party candidate Chris Lahy (682 or 0.79%).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
