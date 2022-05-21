Minyip-Murtoa's senior footballers have continued their unbeaten streak to start the Wimmera Football Netball League season, despite a late fourth-quarter Horsham Demons' surge that had Burras' fans nervous.
At the final change the Burras had a comfortable 28-point lead, before the Demons went into ultra-attacking mode in the last term.
The visitors kicked three goals to the Burra's zero in the last quarter, however the Burras' defence ultimately held strong and the side triumphed 73-62.
Burras' coach Tim Mackenzie was proud of his side for what he described as "another grinding win".
According to Mackenzie the Burras' pressure is what secured them the victory.
"They were always going to come, they're a young fit side," Mackenzie said.
"We just had to keep pressure on the footy and make them earn it."
When asked what impressed him most about his side's win, Mackenzie pointed to the Burras' attitude.
"Just having a really good crack," he said.
"Everyone putting their head over the footy and not taking a backward step.
"All across the ground everyone did that really well."
Mitch Johns and Brylie Cameron were outstanding for the home team, while Patrick Purcell impressed for the Demons.
Burra Jae McGrath led the scoring from both sides, claiming three majors.
In round seven, the Burras will face the Ararat Rats - who continued their unblemished start to 2022 - with a 66-28 defeat of the Southern Mallee Giants.
The Rats led at all changes and were best served by Luke Spalding, while Giants' playing co-coach Luke Mahony was his side's best.
Against Nhill, Dimboola earned a 126-72 win over the Tigers.
Dustin Inglis and Billy Hayes were instrumental in the victory for the Roos, while Liam Albrecht was a standout for the Tigers with four goals.
In the final match, the Stawell warriors dismantled Warrack 111-29 at Central Park.
Jackson Dark was most impressive for the Warriors.
In the A Grade netball the Demons were a class above the Burras, triumphing 56-31 to remain undefeated in 2022.
The Demons dominated, winning all four quarters.
Over at Stawell the Warrior secured their maiden win off 2022 against the Eagles - triumphing 49-51 in an absolute thriller.
Despite the Eagles out-scoring the Warriors 16-11 in the final term, the home side held on to clinch the win.
*The Mail-Times had not received results for the A Grade match between Ararat and the Giants at the time of publishing.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
