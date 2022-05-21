Jeparit-Rainbow's senior footballers announced themselves as a top-four contender in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League, with their defeat of the Swifts.
The Storm led at every change to walk away 30 point victors at their home ground.
The Storm's Peter Weir continued his scintillating goal-kicking form, kicking five majors, alongside Jay Kirwood who slotted three.
Charles Wild was named as the Storm's best player while Jakob Salmi was the equivalent for the Swifts.
At home Pimpinio were outclassed by a ferocious Edenhope-Apsley side 40-174.
Ben McIntyre (six goals), Josh Roman (six goals) and Tanner Robertson (five goals) were lethal in front of the sticks, kicking 17 goals between them.
At Harrow, Natimuk United were valiant in defeat against Harrow-Balmoral.
The Rams lost the match 97-128 but will take confidence knowing they pushed the competition frontrunners.
Simon Close claimed a match-high haul of nine goals for the Southern Roos, while Jarred Combe snagged five for the Rams.
Kaniva-Leeor United came very close against an under-strength Noradjuha-Quantong in Kaniva.
Noah Hannagan kicked five for the Cougars as they went down 62-75.
Kalkee flexed their might in their 108-25 triumph over Laharum.
Jayden Kuhne kicked seven for the Kees who currently look threatening in fourth position.
Last but not least, Rupanyup put Taylors Lake to the sword at Dock Lake - winning 184-21.
Brayden Ison had a day to remember in the forward line, claiming 10 goals in a phenomenal performance.
*At the time of publishing the Wimmera Mail-Times did not have access to the round six HDFNL netball results.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
