Council looks to landowners for new gravel source

Updated May 22 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:00am
GRAVEL: HRCC is looking to find new sources of gravel to assist in roadworks, such as those at Brimpaen, pictured. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Farmers with potential gravel resources on their properties could hold the key to improving rural roads as Horsham Rural City Council looks to establish new quarries in the municipality.

