Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members sell chrysanthemums for hospice care

May 23 2022 - 9:00am
HOSPICE: Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members Jan Ackland and Jenny Gilmartin are excited for the group's quilt auction on November 6. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members raised $4209.90 from selling chrysanthemums for Mothers' Day.

