Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members raised $4209.90 from selling chrysanthemums for Mothers' Day.
Auxiliary president Joy Smith thanked the group members for preparing and selling the bunches of blooms at Horsham Plaza.
Ms Smith praised the efforts of Horsham growers, who supplied flowers at no charge to the auxiliary.
"We have had an outstanding result and we are delighted to announce this to the public," she said.
"We are always supported by the people of Horsham, and once again, they have shown their respect for the effort we make.
"We live in a very generous community. Many thanks also to Rae Hill for allowing us all to invade her garage for the preparation of bunching flowers."
Auxiliary members plan to use the funds to purchase essential equipment for Wimmera residents palliating at home.
The group's next event will be a quilt auction on November 6 at the Masonic Hall, Horsham.
