Sometimes we Australians need to step back and realise how well we do things.
Think of the chaos in the United States after the presidential election, chaos manufactured disgracefully by the losing candidate and his supporters.
Think of the "democracy" in Russia, which resulted in an elected autocrat installed for as long as he likes because the rules were gamed.
Don't think of democracy in China because there isn't one.
But here in Australia, more than 16 million people voted, confident the result represents their collective view.
Much of that confidence stems from the Australian Electoral Commission, impeccable in its neutrality.
While a vocal online community rued the outcome - and the hope to make the Mallee electorate a marginal seat that would attract more funding - the majority voted for the incumbent, the Nationals' Dr Anne Webster.
As Anthony Albanese was sworn in as 31st prime minister, Dr Webster mused about how she will fulfil her election promises, including much-needed funding to David Park in Nhill and the Dunmunkle Childcare Centre in Murtoa.
Sitting on the other side of the House of Representatives, the member for Mallee and her 15 other Nationals colleagues will no doubt flex their muscles as the Liberals consider options for party leader.
This election took place with appropriate social distancing and mask-wearing.
The potential for contamination was minimised. Numbers were restricted in voting centres - but not at the cost of the idea that every citizen should cast a vote.
It is easy to be cynical about politics and elections. "Voting changes nothing," is one of the silliest slogans.
It is simply not true. This election has presented a clear choice over how we want Australia to progress.
That choice concerns public spending and taxation along with other non-economic issues.
We have made our choices - and something is uplifting about that.
The lines of people outside polling stations in newly-democratic countries (like South Africa) brought tears to the eyes.
These were people who had long dreamt of the kind of democracy Australia has.
And the lines of people waiting to vote here should also lift our spirits.
Democracy is a wonderful thing, and we should feel proud of ours.
