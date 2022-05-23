GOROKE P-12 students were given a hands-on dairy experience, as part of new program providing west Victorian schools a chance to build a career in the industry.
Through the Cows Create Careers project, students will learn about dairy industry careers in a very hands-on way: for three weeks they will rear and care for two three-week-old calves.
A local dairy farmer will teach the students how to care for the calves and demonstrate skills such as animal husbandry, feeding and weighing. An Industry Advocate will also visit the students to speak about their careers in the dairy industry.
In 2022, many Wimmera schools were selected to participate in the program, including Goroke P-12, Kaniva College, Rainbow P-12 and Edenhope College.
Each school is provided with a dairy industry curriculum for years 7-11, at no cost, and students form teams to complete industry-based assessments.
Jaydee Events director John Hutchison said the innovative project highlighted the diversity of skills and professional careers within Australia's vibrant dairy industry
"Cows Create Careers allows students to engage with the dairy industry in a fun and hands-on way - all while highlighting the range of university, vocational and professional pathways within the industry," he said.
Upon completion of the project, students and teachers will be recognised at an interactive presentation day, where there will be industry-based games and prizes awarded to the winning teams and schools.
The presentation days for the term two participating schools will be held on Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 26.
