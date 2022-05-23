The Wimmera Mail-Times

Goroke P-12 participates in Cows Create Careers program

Updated May 23 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
DAIRY: Goroke P-12 science coordinator Miss Hobbs and agriculture students excited for the arrival of the two calves. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

GOROKE P-12 students were given a hands-on dairy experience, as part of new program providing west Victorian schools a chance to build a career in the industry.

