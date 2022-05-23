Police locate missing hiker in Halls Gap

A hiker reported missing over the weekend has been found safe and well by police in Halls Gap last night.
A 52-year-old man set-off alone on a hike from Halls Gap to Boroka Lookout about 2pm on Saturday.
Emergency Services were notified about 9am yesterday after he failed to return, and family had not heard from him.
Police Air Wing along with officers on the ground, Parks Victoria and SES are actively searched the area.
Police received a number of calls with information from the public which assisted in locating the hiker.
Acting Sergeant Joel Magno-Thornton from Search and Rescue said the cold weather concerned rescuers.
"Due to the fact that it was two degrees, we didn't want him to stay another night outside," he said.
"He may not have survived a second night without shelter and food or water. After a member of the public reported a possible sighting of a man struggling and lost, we decided to act on it immediately."
Search and Rescue officers located the man on the side of the track on Mt Victory Road about 11.20pm.
He was checked by paramedics before reuniting with his family.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their help.
The family would also like to express their deep appreciation of the efforts of all the police and search team involved.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
