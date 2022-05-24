The Wimmera Mail-Times

Victim required life-saving treatment after man stabbed him in psychotic drunken state

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 24 2022 - 7:00am
Victim required life-saving treatment after man stabbed him in psychotic drunken state

A man who previously spent a lengthy period in jail for fatally stabbing another man in self defence is in custody again after a planned stabbing attack that played out in a drunken jealous rage.

