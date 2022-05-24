BARRIERS are removed and the road is open to cars on the Albacutya Bridge after renewal works on the bridge were completed.
Hindmarsh Shire Council had been undertaking the bridge project since October 2021, when the original Albacutya bridge was permanently closed due to damage and deterioration.
The bridge was then demolished to make way for a new dual lane bridge to be constructed.
Hindmarsh mayor Melanie Albrecht said the bridge would provide vital access for farmers and trucks from the nearby gypsum mines.
"Hindmarsh Shire Council is excited that the Albacutya bridge is open for use. This multimillion bridge was the result of substantial lobbying to provide local farmers an effective transport route to move bulk commodities in and out of the Albacutya area," she said.
"I understand the gypsum quality in the Albacutya area is some of Victoria's best and is transported far and wide across the state. Council are proud that this infrastructure can meet current and future needs."
The project was made possible with funding from both the State and Federal Governments and Hindmarsh Shire Council.
An official opening will be conducted with representatives of federal government, state government and Hindmarsh Shire at a future date.
