Both lanes of Western Highway closed after accident south of Dimboola

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:15am
Western Highway closed south of Dimboola after serious collision

The Western Highway is closed in both directions for a stretch south of Dimboola following a serious collision between Horsham Road and Old Minyip Road.

