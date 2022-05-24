Western Highway closed south of Dimboola after serious collision

The Western Highway is closed in both directions for a stretch south of Dimboola following a serious collision between Horsham Road and Old Minyip Road.
CFA attended the reported truck collision, which occurred at about 12.30pm, after a wash away was requested on scene.
On arrival, crews found fuel spilling onto the road resulting from the accident.
Three CFA vehicles from Dimboola attended.
The leak was contained at 1.25pm with crews remaining on scene for some time, with a stop put on the incident at 3.21pm.
Motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic management and to detour via Wallup using Blue Ribbon Road and the Borung Highway.
The Wimmera Highway and Nhill-Harrow Road provide another alternative for through traffic wishing to divert around Dimboola.
There is limited access available to local traffic along the Western Highway between Wail and Horsham.
This closure is under Victoria Police control. The road will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so.
VicRoads crews are assisting with traffic management and with setting up detour.
