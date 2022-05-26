The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera-raised PE teacher Wayne Schultz receives award at Cricket Australia's 2022 National Community Cricket Awards

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCOLADE: Wayne Schultz received the Celebrating Cricket in Schools award at the 2022 National Community Cricket Awards. Picture: SEAN DE MORTAN (CRICKET AUSTRALIA)

Renowned for his feats on the football field, Wimmera-raised PE teacher Wayne Schultz was recognised in May by Cricket Australia for his work teaching cricket skills in schools.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.