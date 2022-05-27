After her decorated US college basketball career concluded in March, former Warracknabeal basketballer Chloe Bibby has returned to Australia and waste no time in finding herself a new club.
The 23-year-old has signed for the Kilsyth Cobras in the NBL1 South women's for the remainder of the season, after landing in Australia on Friday May 20.
She could suit up for the Cobras as soon as Saturday night against the Nunawading Spectres.
Bibby - who has experience in the WNBL - said she is eager to return to the court for her new club and admitted she is still undecided about where her future lies after the NBL1.
"I've played with a couple of those girls (at Kilsyth) before when I was back here so I'm really excited about it," she said.
"I'm looking at the WNBL maybe, still looking at overseas, I'm not quite sure yet.
"But right now I'm just enjoying my time here, I'm happy to be home and excited to play for Kilsyth."
Bibby's five-year college career ended when her Maryland Terrapins lost to Stanford in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness.
The forward-guard had a prolific 61 game stint (two seasons) with the Terrapins after transferring from Mississippi State before the 2020-21 season - where she spent three seasons and played 88 games.
In her final year at Maryland Bibby averaged an impressive 11.9 points across all 32 games, and was subsequently named in the All-Big Second Team.
"I've absolutely loved it," she said of her college experience.
"It obviously didn't end the way that we wanted to, but overall it was a great experience and I wouldn't have changed any of it.
"I got my Masters out of it and as I said I loved the whole experience of it all."
After missing selection in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Bibby signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx WNBA side.
Unfortunately she was ultimately waived, but Bibby said she was grateful for the experience and confirmed that she hadn't given up on her WNBA dream yet.
"That's how life goes so I'm just looking forward to getting back out there on the court again," she said.
"I met some really great people and great basketballers (at the Lynx).
"Just to be able to get that opportunity, I felt very blessed to do that. Because not a lot of people get that opportunity."
Back to Melbourne though and armed with her university qualifications, Bibby said she is currently on the lookout for a new job.
"I'm just getting my degrees. I got my undergrad in marketing and I've got one more class to get my Masters in Business and Management so looking for a bit of work here," she said.
"I'm ready to start the next phase of my life I guess."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
