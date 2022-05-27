The Wimmera Mail-Times

Federal government approves new Edenhope childcare service

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHILDCARE: Edenhope mothers Bryony Futerieal, Shelley Hartle and Alysha Jacobson all pushed to bring the childcare program to the town. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Australian Government has given the green light to the highly-anticipated new childcare service at Edenhope.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.