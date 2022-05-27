The Australian Government has given the green light to the highly-anticipated new childcare service at Edenhope.
West Wimmera Shire Council staff have been working with Edenhope parents on a new pilot program for childcare in the town, after councillors voted unanimously to go ahead with the childcare service plan on March 16.
The council had to apply to the Federal Government to be able to administer the Childcare Subsidy Scheme.
WWSC chief executive David Bezuidenhout said the government had now approved the service.
"This is fantastic news for us and we can now move forward with getting the service up and running," he said.
"Families can also start their childcare subsidy process to claim on childcare fees, if they haven't done so already," he said.
Families wishing to access the Childcare Subsidy scheme can go to www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/child-care-subsidy.
Enrolments and child bookings will start from Monday, May 30.
The program will have a staggered start with the current family daycare enrolments and over three-year-old childcare, including before and after kindergarten care, will start on June 6.
The additional enrolments for the under-threes room will begin June 14. Buses will not be available for child care enrolments.
Mr Bezuidenhout said Council had been successful in recruiting staff for the centre so far.
"The recruitment process has been very positive. We are fortunate to have received suitably qualified applicants, with a range of experience," he said.
The CEO said council staff have also been investigating establishing a family daycare service at the Goroke Kindergarten, which would operate two days a week.
"Staff have made moves on this project, but it is still in very early days of the submission process," Mr Bezuidenhout said.
He said staff hoped to get the Edenhope childcare centre open as soon as practical.
"We originally hoped to have the service open by April 26, but that was dependent on the staff recruitment process and government approvals," he said.
"There were no guarantees of that start date, and we thank everyone for patience and understanding."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
