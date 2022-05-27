Harness racing returns to Horsham on Monday afternoon with a 12.42 pm start to the eight-race program and concluding with the "lucky last" at 4.53 pm.
Western District trainers Marg Lee and Matty Craven head the list on Horsham's Betta Home Living Trainer of the Year Award at the half-way point of the season and will resume their battle on Monday.
Lee is represented by three runners, Keayang Santiago (r1), Jilliby Ivy (r4) and Jilliby Dynamite (r5) while Craven's sole runner is Regal Reggae (r7).
Lexton young gun James Herbertson can extend his lead in Horsham's Claire Weston Photography Drivers Award with four drives on the card.
His best chances look to be with the Shannon Edwards trained pair, Sea Flyer (r4) and Asmileandawinx (r8).
It's free entry for all through West Side with the on-course tote and Jen's canteen in operation. No matter what the weather throws up weather patrons can enjoy the comfort of the Trackview Lounge & Bar or undercover grandstand.
Our readers can find full fields, form analysis, punting plans and gear changes for Horsham at www.harness.org.au.
Deep Lead horsewoman Marnie Bibby celebrated the maiden victory of her filly Emjaybee in the $7000 Elders 2YO Pace at Charlton on Monday afternoon.
Driver Jordan Leeedham never left the pegs with his charge throughout the 2100 metre contest and held enough in reserve to out the brave Captain Foxtrot (Kerryn Manning) close to the post.
Emjaybee is the second foal produced by Bibby's former handy pacer Virginia Lightning which was purchased as a lightly raced 3yo from NSW.
Bibby trained and often drove the well-bred daughter of Christian Cullen (NZ) through her racing career from 2013 to retirement in 2016 with a record of 13 wins, 25 placings and a bank of $76,375.
Horsham trainer Rod Carberry and owner/breeder Robbie Connelly also found the winner's circle at Charlton courtesy of 6yo gelding Fourth In Line and ace reinsman Anthony Butt.
Fourth In Line enjoyed a saloon passage throughout the 2100 metre journey, camped on the back of the fav. Tophut Johny (Chris Alford) and finished strongly along the sprintlane to score by 2 metres in a rate of 2:00.4.
Carberry has bought the pacer back to his best this preparation after nearly twelve months off the scene. Since returning in mid-March, Fourth In Line has posted two wins and three minors from his last 6 outings.
They're off @ Horsham (D) Monday 30th May; Ararat (D) Wednesday 8th June; Hamilton (D) Friday 17th; Charlton (D) Monday 20th and Stawell (D) Monday 27th.
West Side Wimmera Wally's Tips:
Balance: $1142.30
