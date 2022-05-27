The Wimmera Mail-Times

Western District trainers resume battle at Horsham | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan
May 27 2022 - 5:00am
WINNER: Hamilton driver Jackie Barker with Elliminyt owner Sheryl Laird and her children after the win of Shady Dancer in the $7000 Louise Staley, Member For Ripon Pace at Ararat's "Pacing For Pink" race meeting last Sunday. Picture: TONY LOGAN

Harness racing returns to Horsham on Monday afternoon with a 12.42 pm start to the eight-race program and concluding with the "lucky last" at 4.53 pm.

