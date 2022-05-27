Groundhog Day: Another masacre in the 'land of the free'

The horror which unfolded in Texas this week, sadly, has become far too common an occurrence in the United States.
A teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults after storming into a primary school in Uvalde, about 137km west of San Antonio.
It is that nation's worst school shooting in nearly a decade.
But the fact there have been dozens of shootings at US schools and colleges since the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, including Sandy Hook in 2012, is the bigger story.
Why is it taking so long for meaningful action to be taken on gun control in the US?
At a time when politicians are somewhat on the nose in Australia, it's worth remembering what can be achieved when our decision-makers pull together for the greater good.
In 1996, then-prime minister John Howard made gun control a priority after 35 people, including children, were murdered in Port Arthur.
Federal Parliament passed the National Firearms Program Implementation Act restricting private ownership of high-capacity semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, and pump-action shotguns.
It introduced uniform firearms licensing and gun registration and more than 600,000 guns were surrendered in a gun buy-back.
One of the most compelling statements, which was widely shared on social media, came from an unlikely source.
"When are we going to do something," Kerr said, banging his hand on the desk.
"I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough.
"There are 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on ... a background check rule that the house passed a couple of years ago. It's been sitting there for two years. And there is a reason they won't vote on it: To hold onto power."
The United States is one of the world's most powerful nations, and one many allies look to for support and even protection.
It's also a nation that invests more heavily than any other Western nation in its military and defence to support that endeavour.
Sadly, too often, it seems incapable of defending itself, from its own.
It's often said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
But until the key decision-makers in the US are prepared to stand up to the National Rifle Association, it would be naive to think this won't happen again.
And that's heart-breaking.
