The latest addition to the Wimmera's Silo Art Trail was officially opened at an event in Horsham on Friday, May 27.
Yangga Dyata - Walking on Country is a piece by world-renowned street artist Smug, depicting the story of Wotjobaluk man Yanggendyinanyuk, who used his extraordinary tracking skills to locate the lost Cooper Duff children.
Yanggendyinanyuk is also celebrated for his part in Australia's first international cricket tour in England.
An event at the Horsham silo and flour mill saw the artwork opened to the public with a traditional smoking ceremony, followed by speeches from Aunty Jennifer Beer, Barengi Gadjin Land Council chair Dylan Clarke and Plazzer family representative Helena Plazzer.
The ceremony was part of Horsham Rural City Council's National Reconciliation Week 2022, which saw Firebrace Street and Sawyer Park temporarily renamed to Yangga Tyerrang (meaning 'walk together') and Warta Tyerrang Muwil Park (meaning 'come together all'), respectively.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Clarke said the story depicted by the silo artwork was an important piece of folklore which had wider significance in the process of reconciliation.
"It is important for us to acknowledge where cultural practices are important in the local landscape. This is an amazing story and it took cultural skills to get to the bottom and resolve this," he said.
"It is an incredible thing, considering the time and day it did not matter what colour they were, those children had to be found.
"I think that applies in everything that we do as traditional owners."
