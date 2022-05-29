The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham's Yangga Dyata silo art project opens for National Reconciliation Week 2022 | PHOTOS

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The latest addition to the Wimmera's Silo Art Trail was officially opened at an event in Horsham on Friday, May 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.