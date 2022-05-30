Federation University held its second annual Volunteers Day Expo in Horsham on May 19, with a gathering of fun, food and Wimmera organisations.
Student support officer Anabel Cheng Estevez said the day was about showing students how they could help in the community.
"The idea behind the day is to offer students an opportunity to know the volunteering options they have in the community," Ms Cheng Estevez said.
"We invited organisations from across the Wimmera to take part... each organisation had a table, and they had information and banners so students could take a look at what the volunteering opportunities are in the Wimmera."
Ten organisations were involved in the expo, including Phoenix Animal Rescue Horsham, the Salvation Army, Uniting, Centre for Participation, Victorian SES, Ambulance Victoria, Grampians Community Health, Wimmera Health Care Group, Wimmera Development Association and the Skills and Jobs Centre.
Ms Cheng Estevez said the university were expecting the event to grow and more organisations to join next year.
"A few organisations couldn't come this year... but I'm sure they would join next year," she said.
The day was also a way for the Federation University to encourage students to join a special program the university offers.
"The university has a program called Federation Advantage, which recognises what students do outside of their unit," Ms Estevez said.
"Depending on the level of their work, they get a digital badge and a letter from the vice-chancellor, which are to help those students when they go for a job.
"It's something they can bring with them, or an opening for a conversation."
Ms Cheng Estevez said the program had benefits beyond just volunteering for participants.
"For our students in particular, they can engage with the community and build confidence," she said.
"Some students might have had a background that hasn't been easy, this is an opportunity to grow that confidence and build skills that will help them ultimately get them a job."
The response from students has been positive, according to Ms Cheng Estevez.
"The students that were on campus were definitely keen... it had a good response," she said.
However, the day had one highlight that shone above all others.
"One of the organisations brought two dogs and cats.. (the students) loved that," Ms Estevez said.
"They were all around the puppies."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
