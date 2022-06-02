The Wimmera Mail-Times

Noradjuha-Quantong netballer Kylee Walter reaches 400 game milestone in round seven of HDFNL

MH
By Matt Hughes
June 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOY: Noradjuha-Quantong's Kylee Walter celebrates 400 senior netball games for her club. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

One of Noradjuha-Quantong's most respected and longest-serving netballers reached a significant milestone on Saturday, that few in local sport can lay claim to.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.