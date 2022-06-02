One of Noradjuha-Quantong's most respected and longest-serving netballers reached a significant milestone on Saturday, that few in local sport can lay claim to.
In the Bombers C Grade loss to Kalkee, Kylee Walter made her 400th appearance for the club she has called home for around 25 years.
Although her side wasn't victorious, the celebrations were far from spoiled and she was even named the Bombers' best player in defeat.
"I had the most wonderful day," Walter said.
"It was just, all my dreams came true really.
"It was great playing against Kalkee because all my family are out there as well. So it just landed on a perfect day really.
"We had a fantastic game and the Kalkee girls are always great to play against. So it was wonderful."
Walter started her career with Noradjuha around 25 years ago in B Grade and continued with the club once it merged to become Noradjuha-Quantong.
She has played in all the grades during her time but mainly B and C.
Walter has a long list of team and individual accolades from her time, including seven premierships (three in C Grade and four in B Grade) and four best and fairests (three in C Grade and one in B Grade).
She said the premierships were a highlight among other things.
"Playing with my daughter, that would be a highlight," she said.
"That couldn't be achieved last week, but this week I'll be able to do that.
"Just playing with best friends and teammates and just being wrapped up in the club I suppose."
Walter said the Bombers were "a real family club" which she said was part of the reason she has stuck with them for so long and what she loves about them.
"Probably my husband helped with that (staying with the Bombers). I've got to give him some credit," she laughed.
"It's just a club that's been welcoming and I've been fully involved with the club coaching and umpiring too.
"I've always wanted to go there and be there all the time. When the kids started to grow up they were in junior football and netball. The whole family has been fully involved with the club.
"I've made some great friends and the people are so welcoming and happy."
As for whether she could reach the elusive 500 game mark, Walter wasn't too confident.
"I really don't think so," she said.
"I was happy to get to 400 through last year doing my calf and COVID obviously so it's just been a long two years.
"I'm happy just to be here and we'll get through the season hopefully no injuries."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
