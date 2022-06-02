Wimmera residents have once again expressed their disappointment at the lack of passenger rail services to the region.
Nhill residents Helen Woodhouse-Herrick and Ross Barker have called for the introduction of a shuttle service from Ararat to Nhill, to alleviate the issue.
Ms Woodhouse-Herrick told the Wimmera Mail-Times Victoria's west was largely neglected by rail services.
"We're the wild west out here; every other place, like Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Gippsland, they've all got rail," she said.
"We've got nothing except the Overland."
The Overland is not a solution, Ms Woodhouse-Herrick said, because the timetable is "unviable" as it only travels on Monday and Friday.
If they chose not to catch a coach service, Wimmera residents had to spend unnecessary time in Melbourne, Ms Woodhouse-Herrick.
"I went to see a show in Melbourne on a Friday night with a friend from Kyneton, and she was fine she went home on Saturday," Ms Woodhouse-Herrick said.
"I had to wait until Monday morning."
A short term solution that has been floated by residents such as Ms Woodhouse-Herrickson and Mr Barker is a shuttle train service between Ararat and Nhill.
Such a service would alleviate issues of track-gauge compatibility, according to Mr Barker.
"A shuttle train so people can link up between Nhill and Ararat may overcome (gauge issues) and be a short term solution," he said.
Member for Western Victoria Stuart Grimley met with concerned community members in Horsham on Tuesday, May 31 to hear their concerns.
Mr Grimley said Wimmera residents were deserving of a rail service, and revealed the Justice Party had approached the parliamentary budget office to assess the viablity of passenger rail in the region.
"We're in the process of releasing those to the public," Mr Grimley said.
"Those costings are based on a number of assumptions, which we're still currently working through.
"At the end of the day, all we want is greater access for people in the Wimmera to be able to travel to other towns."
According to the member, the Wimmera's older population meant it was particularly affected by a lack of rail services.
"People want to move to these towns, to retire to these towns, but you need to have the infrastructure to support them," he said.
"You can't expect them to be at a disadvantage because they want to relocate to another town.
"We shouldn't be at a disadvantage out here just because of our location."
Ms Woodhouse-Herrick agreed it was the more vulnerable members of the community who were most affected by the lack of regular passenger rail beyond Ararat.
"How can the disabled or the elderly afford extra nights in a hotel? They just want to get down to Melbourne, do their appointments and get home again." she said.
While a V/Line coach service is currently available, Ms Woodhouse-Herrickson said was not enough.
"How can poor old Dad climb up those steps and sit in a coach for six hours or so?" she said.
"If he needs to go to the gents, he's wobbling all over, he could fall."
Currently, V/Line coaches, on scheduled services, offer a lift and allocated space for customers with mobility aids.
Customers travelling to Nhill from Melbourne have to change services twice, first to a coach at Ararat and then onto V/Line's Daylink coach service to Adelaide at Dimboola
V/Line was contacted about the accessibility of its coach services to Nhill, but did not respond in time for publication.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
