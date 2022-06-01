The Wimmera Mail-Times

ASU has 'serious concerns' about workplace culture at Horsham Rural City Council

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
June 1 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'SERIOUS CONCERNS': The Australian Services Union has called for an independant inquiry into workplace culture at Horsham Rural City Council. Picture: FILE

A peak national body representing public servants has demanded an independent review of the workplace culture at the Horsham Rural City Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.