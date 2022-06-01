A peak national body representing public servants has demanded an independent review of the workplace culture at the Horsham Rural City Council.
The Australian Services Union said it received complaints about "bullying and micromanaging within Council staff" and "concerns about the handling of these complaints by Council management".
ASU Branch Executive President Billy King said the union had been told these behaviours had been seen at Horsham Rural City Council across an extended period and affected employees' health.
"The Australian Services Union has serious concerns about the workplace culture at Horsham Rural City Council and the welfare of employees," he said.
"The ASU has requested an independent investigation into allegations of bullying and the handling of complaints at Horsham Rural City."
Mr King said the union's role is to represent the interests of all union members.
Mayor Robyn Guilline said the allegations were vague and more information was required for an investigation to commence.
"The safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount, and we are committed to providing a workplace that values respect, integrity and accountability," Cr Gulline said.
"These are serious allegations, and in order to carry out an independent investigation, we need specific details rather than general claims made in the media."
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands the council received a letter from the Australian Services Union (ASU) on May 6, 2022, containing general allegations of bullying.
The council has written to the ASU requesting specific information required for the claims to be investigated but is yet to receive the information.
The HRCC agrees an independent investigator should probe the claims detailed by the ASU.
The ASU said the content of HRCC's response to its request for an inquiry is under consideration.
"This request was made to the mayor and councillors, and the union is currently considering the mayor's response after consulting with union members at Horsham Rural City Council," Mr King said.
"The union's expectation is that allegations of bullying are appropriately investigated and where allegations are substantiated, appropriate action is taken.
"The Australian Services Union wants to see action to improve the workplace culture at Horsham Rural City Council."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
