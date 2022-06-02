The Wimmera Mail-Times

Tristar Medical Clinic to enter voluntary administration, Horsham clinic to remain open

Alex Dalziel
By Julieanne Strachan, and Alex Dalziel
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Horsham clinic to remain open despite voluntary administration

ONE of Australia's largest privately-owned medical services has gone into voluntary administration, owing staff and other creditors large sums of money.

