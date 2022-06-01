Art Is... 2022 is fast approaching, with voting now open for the annual Art Is... Bald photography prize.
Twenty-eight entries were selected as finalists for the prestigious award, celebrating portrait and landscape photography from across the Wimmera.
Have your say by going to the Art Is... website and having your say.
Art is... Australia's premiere co-created arts festival, provides opportunities for the region's artists, partners, organisations, groups and individuals to influence the planning, delivery, growth and governance of the Festival, heightening the experience for the local and broader community.
The 2022 iteration of the Art is... Festival officially starts on Monday, June 20 and will run until Sunday, July 3.
The festival covers all facets of art, from theatre and photography to music and exhibitions of art from the region's finest artists.
The theme of this year's festival is Earth and the Art Is... Bald competition is hardly the festival's only notable event.
On Saturday, July 2, Maydale Reserve will play host to the Concert for the Earth, or Yibunga dja, ba guragurug (to go smiling on the earth and sand).
The concert will include music, food, entertainment, dance, ceremony and a bonfire and also incorporates the Winter Warmer (Delguk Wanjab).
Organisers are hailing the concert as "Horsham's single greatest winter event", promising "Grammy nominated world music artist in collaboration with local talent".
Lead artist Tenzin Choegyal will be supported by the Horsham Rural City Band and the Danny Walsh Banned.
Another events featured during the festival is an "interactive" theatre show called The Bunker, performed by South Australian comedian Jason Chong at Maydale Reserve on June 28.
Mr Chong will return on June 29 to also host a game show at the Exchange Hotel.
For more information about featured events at the festival, visit www.artiswimmera.com.
