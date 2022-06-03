There was still a heavy dew on the ground when the first matches of round five hit off on Saturday morning, but that did not detract from the quality of hockey played in round five of the Wimmera Hockey Association on Davis Park in Nhill.
With all teams having now played each opponent once, indications of their relative form and strengths this season are becoming more evident.
After a slow start, the Warrack Hoops have won their last two games and are now in the top four for the first time in 2022, while the Nhill Rangers remain winless in sixth place after a six goals to one result when the two met on Saturday.
The Hoops took control early, with two goals in the first quarter and another in the second, to which the Rangers replied with one just before the long break to remain in touch with their opponents, but in a dominant second half, the Hoops' scored three more goals to put the result beyond doubt.
In a closer contest, the Kaniva Cobras claimed a three goals to one victory over the Horsham Hurricanes, and they have now moved into second place on the ladder. An even first half had the Cobras enjoying a slender one-goal lead at halftime, having converted one of three penalty corners, but the Hurricanes had not scored from either of their two penalty corners.
An early Cobras' goal in the third quarter increased the pressure but an exceptional Hurricanes' field goal mid-way through the last quarter brought them back within sight of the lead, but the relentless Cobras' forwards scored for a third time within minutes of the final whistle, which was too much for the Hurricanes to counter in the time remaining.
These two are very evenly matched, as they now occupy second and third on the ladder respectively, with three wins each and an identical goal difference, so are currently separated by percentage, the third criteria used to rank teams on the ladder.
An under-manned Dimboola Burras team could not stop the Yanac Tigers' juggernaut, and although they fell four goals short, there was no disgrace in this result as they restricted the reigning premiers to just four penalty corners but did not have the resources available on the day to put any serious pressure on the Tigers' defence.
In the Womens' competition, the Nhill Thunderbirds' enjoyed their first victory for 2022 at the expense of the Warrack Women. Controlling the ball right from the state of the game, the 'Birds earned seven penalty corners and ended the match with three goals, with Warracknabeal doing well to score once against the flow of the play.
Kaniva continued their undefeated run by accounting for the Horsham Jets by five goals.
