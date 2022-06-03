The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ladders starting to take shape | Wimmera Hockey R5 report

By Simon King
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUS: Nhill Thunderbirds Chyna Kessler passes to a teammate. Picture: SIMON KING

There was still a heavy dew on the ground when the first matches of round five hit off on Saturday morning, but that did not detract from the quality of hockey played in round five of the Wimmera Hockey Association on Davis Park in Nhill.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.