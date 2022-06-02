Blue Ribbon award round six and seven winners

HDFNL football round six - Domenic Giusa
The round six winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season was Stawell Swifts Under 17 footballer Domenic Giusa.
Domenic or Dom as we know him, started at CKS Swifts as an under 14 player in 2018 as a 9 year old. He was a vital member of the 2019 Under 14's premiership side playing across half-back.
This year he was appointed Under 14's co-captain and has been showing outstanding leadership, encouraging his younger teammates, and supporting them both at training on gamedays.
Domenic is the second of 3 brothers playing junior football at Swifts.
He has filled in for our Under 17s team on many occasions already this year which shows his willingness to help out, several times playing for the opposition under 17s team just to help everyone get an opportunity to play football.
Congratulation Dom on the outstanding achievement of winning the Blue-Ribbon award as an Under 14 footballer.
HDFNL netball round seven - Isabelle Hedt
The round seven winner of the Horsham & District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Taylors Lake 17 and Under Netballer Isabelle Hedt.
Isabelle Hedt is proudly continuing the Kelm family tradition of playing at Taylors Lake Football and Netball Club. Isabelle commenced at the club from Net Set Go progressing up through to Under 13's and Under 15's.
This year, Isabelle has once again stepped up to help out the Under 17's netball team. Isabelle has continued to flourish throughout this year in her overall netball development.
She continues to try new positions on the netball court and is always willing to learn and willing to step up when requested. Isabelle has respect for all, both on and off the court.
When she takes the court, she is a pleasure to coach, umpire and watch as she plays the game.
As a valued player, Isabelle takes feedback well, and has a bright and long future at Taylor's lake.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
