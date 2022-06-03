Kalkee's A Grade netballers will be aiming to bounce back from their first loss of the season, when they take on the Swifts in round eight of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The Kees are still top-of-the-table despite falling short against Noradjuah-Quantong in round seven and will fancy their chances against a Swifts outfit with just one win for the season.
The Swifts suffered a 23 point loss to Harrow-Balmoral in round seven and it won't get any easier against the Kees who are on fire under new coach Paula Weidermann.
Edenhope-Apsley versus Harrow Balmoral is poised to be a thrilling contest.
The Saints are in seventh spot and the Southern Roos fifth after six rounds, with either team capable of triumphing.
The Saints may have an extra spring in their step after knocking off the mighty Laharum in round seven and will look to stars Hayley Campbell and Emily Burgess to secure them the win.
Victory for Noradjuha-Quantong against winless Rupanyup would entrench them further in the top-four.
After handing Kalkee their first loss of the season, the Bombers will be a difficult prospect for the Panthers.
Jayne Tucker was a standout for the Bombers in round seven and will look to continue her dominance.
Similar to the Panthers, Pimpinio will be up against it when they take on Kaniva-Leeor United.
The Cougars have had a stellar 2022 campaign to date and are only four-points behind Kalkee.
The Tigers sit in eighth, 12 points adrift of their opponents.
In the final match, Jeparit-Rainbow could move into the top-four with victory over Natimuk United.
In the senior football, Rupanyup (second) versus Noradjuha-Quantong (fifth) is sure to be compelling viewing.
Both teams will be contending come the pointy end of the year and a win to either will do wonders for their season.
The Bombers have been struck by injury to several key players but still nearly triumphed over Kalkee in round seven.
The Panthers contrastingly earned a 176 point win over Kaniva-Leeor in round seven.
Edenhope-Apsley's clash with Harrow-Balmoral should be a tight affair.
After a tough draw to start the season, the Saints are on a three-match winning streak and have moved to sixth on the ladder.
Midfield brothers Ben and Tim McIntyre have been in exceptional form and Matthew Butler has 46 goals to his name after kicking ten in round seven.
The undefeated Southern Roos have set the benchmark in 2022 so far but were nearly undone by the Swifts in round eight.
In that match, experienced campaigners Michael Close and Nick Pekin stood up to get the Southern Roos home.
If Kalkee are able to defeat the Swifts they will strengthen their grip on a top-three spot.
The Kees are flying after their nail-biting win over the Bombers but should be challenged by the Swifts.
The Swifts are a strong outfit and won't be short on confidence after nearly defeating the Southern Roos.
Pimpinio's match with Kaniva-Leeor will see two teams hungry for their second win go head-to-head, while Taylors Lake will have their hands full when they face Laharum.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
