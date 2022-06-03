A decorated Wimmera jockey says a new project to improve Horsham Racecourse's female change rooms will help retain more jockeys in the industry.
Christine Puls was one of many guests attending a state government funding announcement at the racecourse on Wednesday, June 1, for the $1.3 million project.
Horsham's racecourse among other regional racecourses across the state will see several existing rooms extended and modernised to improve their capacity for jockeys.
Ms Puls, who was also a Victorian Jockeys Association board member, said many of the complaints she received from jockeys had to do with the quality of change rooms and racecourse facilities.
"It will bring us into the times a little bit. A lot of these rooms have had no renovations, or very little renovations in the last 20 odd years because of funding of race clubs," she said.
"Some of our rooms may only have a toilet and a shower. That sounds alright if you are living by yourself, but when there are eight to 10 females all trying to go through the shower at the end of the day it gets delayed and then there is no hot water by the end of it."
The project was expected to create 55 jobs during construction, with a mix of larger and smaller race clubs across the state eyed for upgrades.
At the Horsham event, Minister for Racing Martin Pakula announced the state government would contribute $667,000 towards the project from the Victorian Racing Industry Fund.
Racing Victoria, Country Racing Victoria and other participating clubs will contribute to the remainder of the funding.
The works were informed thorough consultation with the Victorian Jockeys Association, and Ms Puls, with an express interest in increasing the number of jockeys competing into the future.
Ms Puls said facility upgrades would also improve jockey safety and help to address key workplace concerns many jockey's had before getting out to the track.
"Our rooms are there for us to get changed in, but sometimes you are in there from 11am to 5pm, that is where you are on the day other than rising a horse," she said.
"Some of these riders have been up since 3am, drive to the race meet, and may only have one or two rides. To have that place to relax and a little nana nap is for safety reasons as well.
"It is not encouraging more riders to come in, it is providing a nicer and safer workplace for us.
"I think it will make us stay for longer in the industry."
She said the funding would also provide an important boost for regional clubs impacted by COVID-19.
Many clubs were unable to host events throughout the pandemic and jockey facilities were often not fit for use when social distancing and density limits were imposed following an easing of restrictions.
"Some of these clubs have only three or four meetings a year, so they are locked up and it still gets worn when you are not using it," she said.
"COVID impacted us greatly. Over COVID, we couldn't utilise some of the female rooms because they were just way too small. So they have to put us in a committee room or grandstand, because their rooms were just too small to accommodate the riders that they had," she said.
"I do think COVID helped push this along a little bit and maybe everybody realised the situation of us needing a bigger space.
"It is really welcoming to see something positive."
