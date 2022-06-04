The Wimmera Mail-Times

Racehorse Nature Strip - part-owned by Horsham residents - set to run at Royal Ascot

MH
By Matt Hughes
June 4 2022 - 2:00am
CHAMPION: Nature Strip will be aiming to win its ninth Group One race when it heads to Royal Ascot. MARK EVANS/GETTY IMAGES

Superstar racehorse Nature Strip - which is part-owned by five Horsham residents - is bound for its next challenge at England's famed Ascot racecourse later this month.

