Superstar racehorse Nature Strip - which is part-owned by five Horsham residents - is bound for its next challenge at England's famed Ascot racecourse later this month.
The 2021 Everest winner is set to run in the 1006 metre Group One King's Stand Stakes at 3:40 pm on June 14 (BST) as part of the Royal Ascot carnival. The race will be Nature Strip's first overseas.
The Chris Waller-trained star is part-owned by Horsham residents Craig Garland, Geoffrey Dumesny, Craig Bennett, Frank Giampaolo, and the late David McCluskey.
Although he is hoping to see Nature Strip triumph, Garland told the Wimmera Mail-Times that he will be happy regardless of the result and that he is just hopeful the horse returns safely.
"He's been a wonderful horse no matter what happens, He's won eight Group Ones and an Everest," Garland said.
"I don't know what more a horse can do.
"If he could go over there and possibly win a Group One in England at Ascot in front of the Queen well how good would that be?
"To win over there would be a marvellous achievement."
Garland will be watching the race from his home, however Dumesny and Bennett will be making the trip to Royal Ascot with some of their family members.
Nature Strip - who will be ridden by its Everest-winning hoop James McDonald in England - is currently the bookies' second favourite to win the King's Stand Stakes behind American horse Golden Pal.
The Star sprinter is also the heavy favourite to go back-to-back and win the 2022 edition of the Everest in October, ahead of Mazu and Eduardo.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
