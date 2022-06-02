Details:
LAND: 129.4 hectares
Advertisement
AUCTION: Friday 8 July at 1pm
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
AGENT: Mark Clyne 0417 568 200
INSPECT: By appointment
A rare opportunity exists to secure a sizeable land holding in the scenic Wonwondah district, just a 10-minute drive south of Horsham. Crown allotment 106A on Grahams Bridge Road comprises one land title with three road frontages.
Scattered with gum trees, the land is gently undulating and versatile with views of the picturesque Grampians. Soil types are a mix of medium-brown and light-grey loam. Water is available via a large catchment dam as well as pipeline water from GWM. Fencing is generally very good to excellent. Primarily used for grazing and cropping, the land is also well suited to mixed farming and lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.