A regional roads roundtable was held on June 1, where key industry representatives highlighted to the Victorian Government the priorities for road upgrades to support the efficient transport of agricultural freight.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety, the Hon Ben Carroll MP and Minister for Agriculture, The Hon Mary-Anne Thomas MP heard from Ararat Rural City Council, the National Farmers Federation, GrainCorp and rural freight businesses about the key challenges for the sector.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison made the point early in the forum that there needed to be a clear distinction between regional and rural.
"Government policy is generally focused on finding targeted solutions to regional and metropolitan challenges," he said.
"I think there is an important distinction that needs to be made between rural and regional Victoria, insofar as a solution in a major regional centre does not have the desired flow-on impact in the rural economy.
"Regional centres are geared up with a much larger and concentrated population base, they have the rail and freight infrastructure, the transport hubs and they don't have responsibility for maintaining a large rural road network."
Dr Tim Harrison and Ararat mayor Cr Jo Armstrong were able to highlight this point with the example of Mount William Road.
"The road serves as the main grain freight route servicing the entire Wimmera Southern Mallee over the harvest season," he said.
"Recognising the importance of the road to the regional economy, Council spends a massive portion of our annual road maintenance budget on repairing crocodile cracking, potholes and wheel ruts on the road surface.
"The upgrade of the road requires an estimated $8 million with our ratepayers being asked to subsidise the maintenance of a road which supports the economy well beyond our municipal boundaries.'
Council sees a shared responsibility covering the cost of the upgrade with the Federal and State Governments as the ideal solution.
"This view was echoed by the other agricultural sector representatives in the room, and I am pleased that the ministers accepted that there are council roads that the state government should have responsibility for because they carry too much freight," Dr Tim Harrison said.
"While we did not receive any commitments yesterday, the acceptance of the challenge and the agreement to cooperate on developing a plan to target investment on freight solutions for our nation's food bowl is most welcome.
"What we need is a plan that ends the cycle of sunsetting competitive funding, and instead offers certainty about guaranteed investment which will enable us to meet the needs of our community to maintain a safe and efficient rural road network."
