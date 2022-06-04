Horsham part of Powercor solar network upgrades

Horsham is part of a sweeping upgrade program to support increased solar energy use in Victoria's west.
The number of households with rooftop solar increased by 16 per cent in 2021 to 175,000 in the Powercor region.
Since June 2021, greater than 90 per cent of these new connections have been able to export excess solar into the Powercor network.
These results were supported by extensive works conducted by Powercor to increase network capacity. Since October, Powercor crews have conducted more than 700 individual items of work on 53 zone substation supply areas and other electrical infrastructure across all parts of its network, including Horsham.
Combined, the major upgrades have increased capacity on the network, allowing more households to export excess power generated by their solar panels back into the network.
Powercor now approves more than 90 per cent of applications from customers seeking to export excess solar onto the network - up from 60 per cent in some areas back in February 2021.
CitiPower and Powercor General Manager Electricity Networks, Mark Clarke, said the works were an example of the transition networks are making to become distribution system operators - enabling current technologies like rooftop solar and paving the way for electric vehicles, virtual power plants and more into the future.
"We're working to build a crucial gateway to a clean energy future by providing seamless access to our networks and new value for all customers," Mr Clarke said.
"These solar enablement works allow our customers to export their excess solar, while also supporting Victoria to reduce emissions and increase the use of clean energy generated by customers at home.
More information about the program and how customers can get the most out of their rooftop solar is available at www.powercor.com.au/solar-energy
