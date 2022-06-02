Victorians aged six months and over will be able to get a free flu jab as part of a four-week vaccination program.
Health minister Martin Foley announced the $33 million program would run from June 1 to June 30, and involve more than 3000 GPs and community pharmacies across the state.
Advertisement
Horsham's Priceline pharmacy is one of the participating outlets, offering the free vaccine via appointment.
Pharmacist Cobie McQueen urged the community to roll up their sleeves and book a flu shot, which can be done either in-person, online or on the phone.
"With all the social distancing we did with COVID last year the flu was a little dormant, but now that we are all out and about and seeing each other our bodies are definitely vulnerable to the influenza virus," she said.
READ MORE:
"It can be particularly bad in the elderly, young children and people with certain medical conditions."
The flu vaccination was already free for certain eligible groups including children under five years, people aged over 65, pregnant women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Under the new program, the state government will reimburse GPs and community pharmacies for flu vaccines administered to any Victorians who are not usually eligible for flu shots.
Additional $2000 grants will also be provided to immunisation providers to help them manage additional demand - such as rostering on more staff and increased operating hours.
Many of the changes have been introduced as winter begins to take the pressure off of GPs and hospitals during the winter flu season.
Grampians Health chief Strategy and Regions officer Dr Rob Grenfell welcomed the program and encouraged all eligible people to book in.
"Already, we are seeing the impacts of this flu season across our region; I would encourage all who are eligible for a vaccine to protect themselves and their family by getting vaccinated for both flu and COVID as soon as they are able," he said.
"Getting tested for COVID-19 at the slightest of symptoms, and staying home if you have symptoms is the easiest thing we can all do to stop the spread of COVID and the flu."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.