RENOVATION works have begun at Kaniva Kindergarten, after it was successful in securing state government grant funding.
The renovation project will see an update to the kindergarten's bathroom, laundry and storage facilities - with the installation of an all-abilities bathroom and easy-access taps and sinks.
Inside the building, there will be aesthetic updates as part of the redevelopment.
West Wimmera Shire Council received $123,867 as part of a Building Blocks Improvement Grant from the Department of Education and Training in 2021.
The kindergarten's Parent Advisory Group also contributed $40,000 to the project.
West Wimmera chief executive David Bezuidenhout said the upgrade would improve supervision of children, storage options, and hygienic practices.
"Kindergarten is such an important learning environment for children," he said.
"We are pleased to be able to upgrade our existing assets and create better, more inclusive facilities."
During the works the Kaniva kindergarten will be run out of the Kaniva Shire Hall.
The kindergarten children will also use the nearby Band Park during this time.
As a result, the park and its toilets will be closed to the public from June 6 to August 30 on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, between 11am and 12 noon, and 1pm and 2pm.
Alternative toilets are located near the Kaniva Visitor Information Centre and Windmill Café. Alternative playgrounds are located at the Kaniva Wetlands and Fauna Park and in Rogerson Street.
The works will take about 12 weeks to complete.
