Packing everything into a mini | A Mum's World

You'd be shocked to know how fast I rushed out to spend $133.45 on 64 litres of diesel fuel last Thursday night.
When my city-dwelling eldest wondered if I could run a few bits and pieces down the highway to her, I could barely contain myself.
Knowing I'd given way too much unsolicited advice to a least one of her sisters, and that the whole family would probably benefit from a mummy mini break, she enjoyed a guilt free recital of the list of gear for her adventure.
I gleefully took dictation then set about energetically being a mum for my 20-year-old.
To camp down in Gippsland Katianna requested thermals, so I packed two sets.
She wanted her black hoody, so I added a couple of polar neck skivvies.
She mentioned layers so I packed two singlets, a pair of jeans and some sporty leggings of hers.
Katianna asked for her snow coat, so I packed that plus one - then took it out again because I had no room left for the torch and sleeping bag.
I didn't want to break it to her over the phone that the puppies had eaten her rubber boots long ago, so I mentally planned a little shopping excursion on arrival to pick-up some new gumboots.
This expedition would obviously involve coffee and cake or steak and champagne - we'd decide when I got there.
My darling husband kindly pulled his boots back on and ventured down to the caravan shed for the swag while I stared hard at the final item on the list.
A beanie.
Now, I had quickly located two beanies and could easily have tossed them into the case along with the rest of the gear, but I'd suddenly remembered that train driver's hat I'd sewn for my eldest two months ago.
Gorgeous navy check wool with dark blue satin lining, I knew she had it hanging on a peg in her room.
Why wear a beanie when you could wear such a quality item?
Okay, okay, I threw the beanie's in. Camping in arctic conditions is about survival, not fashion.
My darling first born has already identified one rather epic problem with this situation though; how's she going to squeeze this lot into her Mini?
